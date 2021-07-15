Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target at $264.56

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

SBNY stock traded down $3.78 on Wednesday, reaching $249.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.88. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

