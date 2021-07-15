Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Target Price at GBX 613.60

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 763 ($9.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 556.20 ($7.27). The company had a trading volume of 955,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,669. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.05 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,747.74.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

