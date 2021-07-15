Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $13.94

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:PCG opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

