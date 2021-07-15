Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $257.57

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

LSTR traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $157.35. 76 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $182.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

