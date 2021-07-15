Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) PT at C$18.10

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$20.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$11.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.32. The firm has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

