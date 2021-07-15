Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Price Target at C$39.08

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$35.56 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$42.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.31.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

