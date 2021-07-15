Brokerages Set Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Target Price at $34.70

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSE ELY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,649. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.04.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

