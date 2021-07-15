Brokerages Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Target Price at $19.83

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director Michael Fierman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, General Counsel Dory Black purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00.

NYSE:AOMR opened at $17.67 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

