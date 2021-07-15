Brokerages Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 2,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,841. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.