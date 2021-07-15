Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,826. The stock has a market cap of $298.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.53. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

