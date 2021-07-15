Brokerages Expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.26). NuCana also posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

NCNA stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. NuCana has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter worth about $92,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in NuCana by 3.6% in the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

