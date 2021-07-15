Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.93.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

