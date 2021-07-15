Brokerages Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report sales of $74.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.99 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $307.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.50.

FVRR opened at $216.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $336.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

