Brokerages Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 609,818 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.