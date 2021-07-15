Brokerages Anticipate Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.10. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of MAXR opened at $34.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.38. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 252,637 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

