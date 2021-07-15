Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.64. Mastercard posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,638 shares of company stock worth $12,067,618 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,099. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $385.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.58. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

