Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. Autodesk posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.10 on Monday. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Autodesk by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

