Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR stock opened at $170.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $170.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.