Brenntag’s (BNTGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BNTGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Brenntag stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

