Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.09

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 3098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

BAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Braskem by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

