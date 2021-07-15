Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.09

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 3098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.
BAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 1.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter worth $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Braskem by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Braskem by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
