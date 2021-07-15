Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 22,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in BOX by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,609,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,599,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $22,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

