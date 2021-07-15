Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BXP. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a sell rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE BXP opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

