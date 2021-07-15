Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. Boston Properties posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.80. 642,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,297. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

