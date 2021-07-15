Bondly Hits Market Cap of $709,042.74 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 88.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $709,042.74 and $7.47 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 90.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00851870 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

