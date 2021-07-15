Boise Cascade Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,844 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,217% compared to the typical daily volume of 216 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

NYSE:BCC traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.13. 33,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,377. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,754 shares of company stock worth $3,108,417. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

