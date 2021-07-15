Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) CFO Wayne M. Rancourt Sells 27,900 Shares

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $2,113,425.00.

NYSE BCC traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $51.32. 3,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,377. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.