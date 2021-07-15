BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.17 ($68.44).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP opened at €51.14 ($60.16) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.96.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.