BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $43.12. BlueLinx shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 234,042 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $370.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.82.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 14,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $771,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 50,096.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

