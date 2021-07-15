Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BRBS stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, cash management, investment, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

