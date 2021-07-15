BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $887.13. 5,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.19. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $920.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $922.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

