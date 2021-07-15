BlackRock Inc. Purchases 8,791 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Five Point worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 36.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Five Point by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPH opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Five Point had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

