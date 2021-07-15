BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $880.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $872.19. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

