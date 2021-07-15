BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in American River Bankshares were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.68. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Equities analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRB. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

