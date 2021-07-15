BlackRock Inc. Has $662,000 Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

FLL opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.50 and a beta of 2.12. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

