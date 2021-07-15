BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $1,190,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $578,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

