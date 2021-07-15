Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CAO Sells $303,849.09 in Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $303,849.09.

NYSE:BKI opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.