Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.11. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 12,560 shares trading hands.

BDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.83 million and a P/E ratio of -339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.20.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

