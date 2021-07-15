BitWhite Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, BitWhite has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $86,254.51 and $73,757.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000516 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.