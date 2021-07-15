Birch Grove Capital LP Trims Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Birch Grove Capital LP trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. The Brink’s accounts for 1.3% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Birch Grove Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of The Brink’s worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.99. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

