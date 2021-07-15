Birch Grove Capital LP Has $2.28 Million Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Birch Grove Capital LP reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 3,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.