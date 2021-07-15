BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 3.8%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $220.07 and last traded at $220.07. 45,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,745,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of -1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

