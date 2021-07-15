BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 3.8%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $220.07 and last traded at $220.07. 45,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,745,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.
The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of -1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
