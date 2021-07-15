BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $205,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,226 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,649. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $895,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

