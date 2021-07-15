Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Set at $358.16 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.41.

BIIB opened at $352.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.50. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 7,143.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

