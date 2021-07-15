BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Sells $393,394.38 in Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $393,394.38.

BCRX stock opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,740,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

