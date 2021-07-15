Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $87,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $658.60 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $616.82.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

