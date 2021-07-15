Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $658.60 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.82.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.