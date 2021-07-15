Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 551,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $658.60 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.82.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
