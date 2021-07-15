Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $70,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,925,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIO traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $665.69. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,729. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.82. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.84 and a 52-week high of $689.00. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

