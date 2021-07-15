BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.74

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $3.86. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 364,578 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

In other BIO-key International news, SVP James David Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of BIO-key International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,400. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

