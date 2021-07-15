Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) VP Sells $620,978.48 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48.

BILL stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.37. 5,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.87 and a 12-month high of $197.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -226.34 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

