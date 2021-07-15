Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) VP Sells $620,978.48 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48.
BILL stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.37. 5,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.87 and a 12-month high of $197.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of -226.34 and a beta of 2.39.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna raised their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Read More: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.