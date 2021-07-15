BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $139,275.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $139,275.00.

BIGC stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -60.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after buying an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

